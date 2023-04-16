Meghalaya Jobs : NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for five vacant positions under the ICMR project ” A Community Based Study on Health Related Quality of Life (HRQOL), Functional Status and Morbidity Profile among Elderly Persons Living in Rural Setting of Meghalaya” on contractual basis.

Name of post : Research Officer – Scientist-B (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelors degree (MBBS / BDS / AYUSH) from a recognized institute with one year of experience OR Postgraduate degree in Community Medicine/ Geriatrics / Psychiatry from a recognized institute

Salary : Rs. 61000/- per month

Name of post : Project Technical Officer (Psychologist)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from a recognized institute with one year of work experience OR Master’s degree in Psychology from a recognized institute

Salary : Rs. 32000/- per month

Name of post : Project Assistant (Field Investigator)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate in Science /relevant subject from a recognized institute with one year of work experience OR Master’s degree in relevant subject from a recognized institute

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month

Name of post : Junior Nurse

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate in Nursing (BSc Nursing) from a recognized institute with one year of work experience OR Master’s degree in Nursing from a recognized institute

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Name of post : Data Entry Operator (Grade C)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Intermediate or 12th pass in Science stream from a recognized Board or two years experience in Electronic Data Processing (EDP) work in any recognized organization

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the Google Form Link available in the website http://neigrihms.gov.in/ up to April 20, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here