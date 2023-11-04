Meghalaya Jobs NEIGRIHMS Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of 83 vacant jobs or positions in NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 83 vacant jobs.

Name of posts :

  • Assistant Accounts Officer
  • Junior Accounts Officer
  • Store Keeper
  • Assistant Dietician
  • Radiographer
  • Medical Social Worker
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical)
  • Junior Engineer (Civil)
  • Physiotherapist
  • Occupational Therapist
  • Warden/Lady Warden
  • Technician Endoscopy/Colonoscopy
  • Technician (Nuclear Medicine)
  • Health Inspector
  • Pharmacist
  • ECG Technician
  • Junior Laboratory Technician
  • Radiotherapy Technician
  • Jr. Hindi Translator
  • Technical Assistant
  • Registration Clerk
  • Data Processing Assistant Grade-II
  • Accounting Assistant
  • Lower Division Clerk
  • Record Clerk
  • Dark Room Assistant
  • CSSD Assistant Grade-II
  • Mechanic (Air conditioning & Refrigeration)

No. of posts :

  • Assistant Accounts Officer : 1
  • Junior Accounts Officer : 3
  • Store Keeper : 6
  • Assistant Dietician : 1
  • Radiographer : 5
  • Medical Social Worker : 2
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical) : 1
  • Junior Engineer (Civil) : 1
  • Physiotherapist : 1
  • Occupational Therapist : 1
  • Warden/Lady Warden : 2
  • Technician Endoscopy/Colonoscopy : 2
  • Technician (Nuclear Medicine) : 4
  • Health Inspector : 1
  • Pharmacist : 5
  • ECG Technician : 2
  • Junior Laboratory Technician : 12
  • Radiotherapy Technician : 4
  • Jr. Hindi Translator : 1
  • Technical Assistant : 2
  • Registration Clerk : 1
  • Data Processing Assistant Grade-II : 1
  • Accounting Assistant : 3
  • Lower Division Clerk : 10
  • Record Clerk : 7
  • Dark Room Assistant : 2
  • CSSD Assistant Grade-II : 2
  • Mechanic (Air conditioning & Refrigeration) : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://hllneigrihms.cbtexam.in/Home/index.html . Closing date of online applications is 23.11.2023

Application Fees :

A) General/OBC Candidates – Rs.500/- (Rupees Five hundred only)

B) SC/ST/EWS Candidates – Rs.250/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty only)

C) Persons with Disabilities – Exempted.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

