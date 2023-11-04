Applications are invited for recruitment of 83 vacant jobs or positions in NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya.
Name of posts :
- Assistant Accounts Officer
- Junior Accounts Officer
- Store Keeper
- Assistant Dietician
- Radiographer
- Medical Social Worker
- Junior Engineer (Electrical)
- Junior Engineer (Civil)
- Physiotherapist
- Occupational Therapist
- Warden/Lady Warden
- Technician Endoscopy/Colonoscopy
- Technician (Nuclear Medicine)
- Health Inspector
- Pharmacist
- ECG Technician
- Junior Laboratory Technician
- Radiotherapy Technician
- Jr. Hindi Translator
- Technical Assistant
- Registration Clerk
- Data Processing Assistant Grade-II
- Accounting Assistant
- Lower Division Clerk
- Record Clerk
- Dark Room Assistant
- CSSD Assistant Grade-II
- Mechanic (Air conditioning & Refrigeration)
No. of posts :
- Assistant Accounts Officer : 1
- Junior Accounts Officer : 3
- Store Keeper : 6
- Assistant Dietician : 1
- Radiographer : 5
- Medical Social Worker : 2
- Junior Engineer (Electrical) : 1
- Junior Engineer (Civil) : 1
- Physiotherapist : 1
- Occupational Therapist : 1
- Warden/Lady Warden : 2
- Technician Endoscopy/Colonoscopy : 2
- Technician (Nuclear Medicine) : 4
- Health Inspector : 1
- Pharmacist : 5
- ECG Technician : 2
- Junior Laboratory Technician : 12
- Radiotherapy Technician : 4
- Jr. Hindi Translator : 1
- Technical Assistant : 2
- Registration Clerk : 1
- Data Processing Assistant Grade-II : 1
- Accounting Assistant : 3
- Lower Division Clerk : 10
- Record Clerk : 7
- Dark Room Assistant : 2
- CSSD Assistant Grade-II : 2
- Mechanic (Air conditioning & Refrigeration) : 1
Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://hllneigrihms.cbtexam.in/Home/index.html . Closing date of online applications is 23.11.2023
Application Fees :
A) General/OBC Candidates – Rs.500/- (Rupees Five hundred only)
B) SC/ST/EWS Candidates – Rs.250/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty only)
C) Persons with Disabilities – Exempted.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here