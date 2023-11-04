Applications are invited for recruitment of 83 vacant jobs or positions in NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 83 vacant jobs.

Name of posts :

Assistant Accounts Officer

Junior Accounts Officer

Store Keeper

Assistant Dietician

Radiographer

Medical Social Worker

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Physiotherapist

Occupational Therapist

Warden/Lady Warden

Technician Endoscopy/Colonoscopy

Technician (Nuclear Medicine)

Health Inspector

Pharmacist

ECG Technician

Junior Laboratory Technician

Radiotherapy Technician

Jr. Hindi Translator

Technical Assistant

Registration Clerk

Data Processing Assistant Grade-II

Accounting Assistant

Lower Division Clerk

Record Clerk

Dark Room Assistant

CSSD Assistant Grade-II

Mechanic (Air conditioning & Refrigeration)

No. of posts :

Assistant Accounts Officer : 1

Junior Accounts Officer : 3

Store Keeper : 6

Assistant Dietician : 1

Radiographer : 5

Medical Social Worker : 2

Junior Engineer (Electrical) : 1

Junior Engineer (Civil) : 1

Physiotherapist : 1

Occupational Therapist : 1

Warden/Lady Warden : 2

Technician Endoscopy/Colonoscopy : 2

Technician (Nuclear Medicine) : 4

Health Inspector : 1

Pharmacist : 5

ECG Technician : 2

Junior Laboratory Technician : 12

Radiotherapy Technician : 4

Jr. Hindi Translator : 1

Technical Assistant : 2

Registration Clerk : 1

Data Processing Assistant Grade-II : 1

Accounting Assistant : 3

Lower Division Clerk : 10

Record Clerk : 7

Dark Room Assistant : 2

CSSD Assistant Grade-II : 2

Mechanic (Air conditioning & Refrigeration) : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://hllneigrihms.cbtexam.in/Home/index.html . Closing date of online applications is 23.11.2023

Application Fees :

A) General/OBC Candidates – Rs.500/- (Rupees Five hundred only)

B) SC/ST/EWS Candidates – Rs.250/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty only)

C) Persons with Disabilities – Exempted.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here