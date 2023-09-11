Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong, Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Research Fellow on contractual basis under ICMR Project entitled “Evaluation of a health system based intervention on change in thrombolysis rate in ST segment elevated myocardial infarction acute coronary syndrome across selected districts of the country- A health implementation research project (ICMR-STEMI ACT) ”

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. Post Graduate Degree in basic science with NET qualification.

2. Graduate degree in professional course with NET qualification or Post graduate in Professional course

3. Two years of research experience

Also Read : Kunal Kapur’s proud moment of cooking at the G20 summit

Desirable :

1. Good conversant with Khasi, Hindi language in addition to English Language.

2. Working experience in the relevant field.

Emoluments : Rs. 38150/- per month

Also Read : 10 lesser known facts about the Konark Wheel

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on the 15th September, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the Department of Cardiology (Room No. 127 OPD Block), NEIGRII-IMS, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong 793018.

How to apply : Candidates have to appear in the walk in interview along with an application in standard format and CV in plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications and experience.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here