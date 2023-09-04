Applications are invited for various technical positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong, Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Laboratory Technician purely on contractual basis under the project entitled “A multicentric study on Systemic Lupus Erythematous (SLE) From the North Eastern Region of India: Early diagnosis to research potential for understanding disease pathogenesis” under funding of ICMR, Govt. of India.

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BSc. MLT.

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years (Relaxable for SC/ST/ OBC/ PH as per rules)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on the 8th September, 2023 in the Seminar Room, Department of Microbiology, NEIGRIHMS from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

How to apply : Candidates may attend the Walk-In- Interview along with bio-data, original & attested copies of all educational qualifications, experience certificates and relevant testimonials along with 2 (two) recent passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here