Meghalaya Jobs : NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for three vacant project based positions under Indian Council of Medical Research funded project titled “The Utilization of maternal health services in East Khasi Hills District of Meghalaya: A cross sectional study”.

Name of post : Project Assistant (Field Investigator)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Science from a recognized University with 3 years work experience from recognized institution or Masters Degree in the relevant subject

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Medical Social Worker

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Science from a recognized University with 5 years work experience from recognized institution or Masters Degree in the relevant subject

Salary : Rs. 32000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Data Entry Operator (Grade C)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Application / IT / Computer Science from a recognized Institution / University. Speed test of not less than 15000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://neigrihms.gov.in/ and send the scanned copies of relevant documents by email to drananya.icmrproject@gmail.com.

Last date for submission of applications is 30th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here









