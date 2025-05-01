Meghalaya Jobs NEHU Tura Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NEHU Tura Meghalaya in 2025.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Tura Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in Department of Horticulture in 2025. The North-Eastern Hill University Act (24 of 1973) passed by both Houses of Parliament altogether received the assent of the President of India on May 26th, 1973. It was published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) on May 26th, 1973 together with the First Schedule of the Act incorporating the Statutes of the University. The objectives of the University, as laid down in the act, are “to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in such branches of learning as it may deem fit; to pay special attention to the improvement of the social and economic conditions and welfare of the people of the hill areas of the North-eastern region, and in particular, the intellectual, academic and also cultural advancement”.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Horticulture

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration :

The remuneration will be at the rate of Rs.1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- per month (conditions apply). The posts are purely for the defined short duration and

are of the nature of Guest Faculty. No others emoluments, allowances, Medical reimbursement are admissible. No vacation salary is payable. Guest/Part time faculty will not get the benefit of pension, gratuity etc.

Eligibility Criteria :

The eligibility criteria of the candidates and other terms and conditions altogether shall be as per UGC Regulations 2018/ AICTE latest regulations as the case may be, and their subsequent notification/ Guidelines, if any.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://nehut.samarth.edu.in/.

The last date for application is 8th May, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here