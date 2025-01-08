Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or jobs in NEHU Shillong Meghalaya.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Field Assistant (Contractual) in the project titled “Effectiveness of Tele-medicine on Multimorbidity among 45 years and above population in Tribal & Non-tribal Areas (MATA) in Northeast region: a multicentre pre-post prospective cohort study” funded by Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi. NEHU is a central university with its campuses in Shillong and Tura. Its objective is to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in such branches of learning as it may deem fit, to pay special attention to the improvement of the social and economic conditions and welfare of the people of the hill areas of the North-Eastern region, and, in particular, their intellectual, academic and cultural advancement. The jurisdiction of the University extended originally to the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland and the erstwhile Union Territories of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. With the establishment of the Nagaland University on 6th September 1994, the jurisdiction of NEHU ceased over Nagaland. Likewise with the establishment of the Mizoram University the jurisdiction of NEHU over Mizoram also ceased from June, 2001. Arunachal Pradesh has its own university. However the North-Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology located in Arunachal Pradesh is affiliated to NEHU.

Name of post : Field Assistant (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Post graduate in any discipline/ Qualified Nurse or Midwife Computer/Programming knowledge English- Reading and Writing Good communication skill

Salary (Monthly): Rs.15,000/- p.m.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 14th January 2025 from 11 am at the Department of Anthropology, North-Eastern Hill University, East Khasi Hills, Shillong-793022, Meghalaya

How to apply :

Candidate may appear with their CV, one recent color passport size photograph and self attested copies of all the testimonials along with originals

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here