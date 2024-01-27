Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in NEHU Shillong Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Scientific Administrative Assistant in the model network project “Biodiversity Informatics: North-east India Bio-Bank of Codes Network

(NIBBCoNet): Bioinformatics Centre @NEHU, Shillong” at Bioinformatics Centre. The North-Eastern Hill University Act (24 of 1973) passed by altogether both Houses of Parliament received the assent of the President of India on May 26th, 1973. It was also published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) on May 26th, 1973 together with the First Schedule of the Act incorporating the Statutes of the University. The objectives of the University, as laid down in the act, are “to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in such branches of learning as it may deem fit; to pay special attention to the improvement of the social and economic conditions and welfare of the people of the hill areas of the North-eastern region, and in particular, the intellectual, academic and cultural advancement”.

Name of post : Scientific Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Arun Yogiraj shared some unseen pictures of Ram Lalla idol of Ram Mandir

Essential Qualifications:

M.Sc. in Computational Biology/Bioinformatics/in area of Life Sciences from UGC recognized University.

Experience:

Knowledge in computer Application with expertise in Office automation, bioinformatics tools and

techniques, scientific illustration (Science artist)

Emoluments: Rs.18000/-+16% HRA pm. (i.e. Rs.20880/-) Increment of 15% for every 3 years of

experience.

Age limit : As per DBT sanction order and rules

Also Read : Til Bota : A delicious and unique condiment in Assamese thalis

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications along with relevant documents in scanned format via email to devbioinfo@gmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is 7th February 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here