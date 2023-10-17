Meghalaya Jobs NEHU Shillong Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Assistant and Field Investigator for the ICSSR Sponsored Short-term Empirical Research project (Individual) entitled “Evaluation of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’s Effects and Sustainability: A Case Study of the East Khasi Hills District in India.”

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Honorarium : Rs. 32,000/- p.m.

Qualifications : Post-Graduate in any Social Science discipline with minimum 55% marks.

Desirable: Candidates with good proficiency in English and computer knowledge will be

preferred

Also Read : Cricket included among additional sports for 2028 Olympics

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Honorarium: 30,000/- p.m.

Qualification: Post-graduate in any social science discipline with minimum 55% marks.

Desirable: Since field work will be conducted in Meghalaya, candidates from this state will be preferred.

Also Read : 10 unknown facts about business tycoon Darshan Hiranandani

How to apply : Candidate should attach the following documents in the email id: anamika.ya@gmail.com

1. Detailed Curriculam Vitae

2. Covering Letter explaining their interest in the research project

3. Copies of the educational qualification transcripts

4.Any other experiences of previous research work.

The deadline for submitting applications will be 22nd October, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here