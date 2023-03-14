Meghalaya Jobs : NEHU Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in in Shillong Campus, Meghalaya

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong Campus, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in various disciplines.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 8

Subject wise vacancies :

Linguistics : 3

Physics : 5

Eligibility Criteria : The eligibility criteria of the candidates and other terms and conditions shall be as per the UGC Regulations 2018/AICTE latest Regulations as the case may be and their subsequent Notifications/Guidelines, if any.

Remuneration : The remuneration would be Rs.1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum amount of Rs. 50,000/- per month (conditions apply)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website recruitment.nehu.ac.in up to March 21, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

