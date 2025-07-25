Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute Assam.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Doctor for CIPLA foundation supported project “Integrated Hospital Based Continuity of Care.” Initial appointment is for 6 (Six) months, which is extendable solely based on the performance till co-terminus with project.

Name of post : Doctor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBBS or BDS from a recognized medical institution and Certificate or Diploma in Palliative Care.

Age Limit : 45 years as on 31.07.2025 (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Salary :

For MBBS : Rs. 1,01,000/- per month. (consolidated)

For BDS : Rs. 50,000/- per month. (consolidated)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 31st July 2025 at 11 AM in Power Grid Capacity Building (Ground Floor), B???, Guwahati-16. The candidates must reach the venue of Interview At least Half an hour prior commencement of the interview [i.e. last reporting time for interview – 10:30 AM]

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may report for walk-in-interview with complete bio-data supported

by attested copies of certificates and other testimonials before the Selection Committee.

All the original testimonials relating to age, educational qualification, other qualification, experience, NOC (where applicable) etc. should be brought for necessary verification at the time

of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here