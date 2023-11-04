Applications are invited for recruitment of 140 vacant administrative jobs or positions in NEHU Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 140 vacant jobs or positions.

Name of post : Section Officer

No. of posts : 7

Qualification :

i) A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognised Institute/ University.

ii) Three Years’ Experience as Assistant in the Level 6 or eight years as UDC in Level 4 in any Central / State Govt./ University/ PSU and other Central or State Autonomous Institutions or holding equivalent positions in any reputed Private companies/ bank with annual turnover of at least Rs.200/- Crores or more.

iii) Proficiency in Computer Operation, noting and drafting.

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

i) Bachelor Degree from a recognized University / Institution.

ii) Three Years of experience as UDC or equivalent in the Level 4 in Central/ State Government/ University/ PSU and other Central / State Autonomous Bodies or equivalent pay package in the reputed private Companies/ corporate banks with a minimum annual turnover of at least Rs.200/- Crores or more.

iii) Proficiency in Typing, Computer applications, noting and drafting.

Name of post : Professional Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Master’s Degree in Library & Information Science from any recognised University /Institution with 02 years’ experience in the relevant field in a University/Research establishment/ Central / State Govt. / PSU and Library of other autonomous Institutions.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Library / Library and Information Science from any recognised Institute/

University with 03 years’ experience in the relevant field in a University / Research Establishment / Central / State Govt. / PSU and Library of other autonomous Institutions.

ii) Knowledge of Computer Applications

Name of post : Private Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) A Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University/Institute.

ii) At least 03 Years experience as Personal Assistant or 5 years as Stenographer in a University/ Research establishment/ Central/ State Govt. /PSU and other autonomous bodies.

Name of post : Lower Division Clerk

No. of posts : 77

Qualification :

i) A Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized Institute/University.

ii) English Typing @ 35 wpm OR Hindi Typing @ 30 wpm(35wpm and 30wpm correspond to 10500KDPH/ 9000KDPH on an average of 5 Key depressions for each work)

iii) Proficiency in Computer Operations.

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff

No. of posts : 36

Qualification : 10th Pass from a recognized Board. OR ITI Pass

Name of post : Statistical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics OR Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics with Statistics as one of the subjects OR Bachelor’s degree in Economics with Statistics as one of the subjects OR

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce with Statistics as one of the subjects

Name of post : Stenographer

No. of posts : 10

Qualification :

i) A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognised Institute/ University.

ii) Proficiency in Stenography in English or Hindi with minimum speed of 80wpm.

iii) Proficiency in Typing in English or Hindi with minimum speed of 35 / 30 wpm respectively.

iv) Knowledge of Computer Applications. Skill Test Norms on Computer: Dictation: 10 minutes @ 80 w.p.m. Transcription: 50 minutes English/65 minutes Hindi

Name of post : Semi Professional Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Master’s Degree in Library Science and Information Science from any recognised University/Institution OR Bachelor’s Degree in Library/ Library and Information Science from a recognised Institute/ University with two years relevant experience in a University/ Research Establishment / Central / State Govt./ PSU Autonomous Institutions.

Name of post : Junior Library Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Bachelor’s degree in Library & Information Science or equivalent from a recognized University.

ii) Typing speed of 30 words per minute in English.

iii) Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Name of post : Library Attendant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i) 10+2 or its equivalent examination from a recognized Board.

ii) Certificate course in Library Science from a recognized Institution.

iii) One year experience in a University/ College/ Educational Institution Library.

iv) Basic knowledge of computer applications.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website nehunt.samarth.edu.in.

The hard copy of applications along with relevant documents may be submitted by post to the Registrar, North-Eastern Hill University, Mawlai Mawkynroh Umshing, Shillong, Meghalaya, PIN-793022

Last date for submission of online application: 02.12.2023 upto 11:59 PM

Last date for submission of Hardcopy of Application: 12.12.2023 upto 05:00 PM

Application Fees :

a) Candidates belonging to General/EWS/OBC categories: Rs. 500

b) Candidates belonging to SC/STcategories: Rs. 250

c) Candidates belonging to PwBD & Women categories are exempted from payment of fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here