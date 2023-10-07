Meghalaya Jobs NEHU Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 12 vacant positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya.
North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various positions under different projects.
Name of post : Research Associate
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Socio-Economic Practices Of Millet Production And Consumption In Northeast India
Salary : Rs. 40,000 per month
Qualification : Post graduation in Anthropology of allied discipline with minimum 55% marks
and NET/SLET/MPhil/PhD.
Name of post : Research Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Socio-Economic Practices Of Millet Production And Consumption In Northeast India
Salary : Rs. 32,000 per month
Qualification : Post graduation in Anthropology of allied discipline with minimum 55% marks. Preference: MPhil/PhD.
Name of post : Field Investigator
No. of posts : 3
Name of project : Socio-Economic Practices Of Millet Production And Consumption In Northeast India
Salary : Rs. 30,000 per month
Qualification : Post graduation in Anthropology of allied discipline with minimum 55% marks.
Name of post : Research Associate
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : A Sociological Study of Digitalisation on the Select Areas of North-east India
Salary : Rs. 40,000 per month
Qualification : Post graduation in Anthropology of allied discipline with minimum 55% marks
and NET/SLET/MPhil/PhD.
Name of post : Field Investigator
No. of posts : 4
Name of project : A Sociological Study of Digitalisation on the Select Areas of North-east India
Salary : Rs. 30,000 per month
Qualification : Post graduation in any social science discipline with minimum 55% marks.
Name of post : Research Associate
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Data Protection and Localization in Meghalaya : A Legal Study
Salary : Rs. 40,000 per month
Qualification : Post graduation in law or any allied subjects discipline with minimum 55% marks
and NET/SLET/MPhil/PhD qualified
Name of post : Field Investigator
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Data Protection and Localization in Meghalaya : A Legal Study
Salary : Rs. 30,000 per month
Qualification : Post graduation in any social science discipline with minimum 55% marks
How to apply :
For the positions under the project ‘Socio-Economic Practices Of Millet Production And Consumption In Northeast India,’ candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents via email to rponmillet@gmail.com and cc to qmarak@gmail.com by 12 noon of 10th October 2023
For the positions under the project ‘A Sociological Study of Digitalisation on the Select Areas of North-east India,’ candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents via email to rponmillet@gmail.com and cc to qmarak@gmail.com by 12 noon of 10th October 2023
For the positions under the project ‘Data Protection and Localization in Meghalaya : A Legal Study,’ candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents via email to icssrproject1985@gmail.com by 13th October 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here