Meghalaya Jobs NEHU Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 12 vacant positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various positions under different projects.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Socio-Economic Practices Of Millet Production And Consumption In Northeast India

Salary : Rs. 40,000 per month

Qualification : Post graduation in Anthropology of allied discipline with minimum 55% marks

and NET/SLET/MPhil/PhD.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Socio-Economic Practices Of Millet Production And Consumption In Northeast India

Salary : Rs. 32,000 per month

Qualification : Post graduation in Anthropology of allied discipline with minimum 55% marks. Preference: MPhil/PhD.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 3

Name of project : Socio-Economic Practices Of Millet Production And Consumption In Northeast India

Salary : Rs. 30,000 per month

Qualification : Post graduation in Anthropology of allied discipline with minimum 55% marks.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : A Sociological Study of Digitalisation on the Select Areas of North-east India

Salary : Rs. 40,000 per month

Qualification : Post graduation in Anthropology of allied discipline with minimum 55% marks

and NET/SLET/MPhil/PhD.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 4

Name of project : A Sociological Study of Digitalisation on the Select Areas of North-east India

Salary : Rs. 30,000 per month

Qualification : Post graduation in any social science discipline with minimum 55% marks.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Data Protection and Localization in Meghalaya : A Legal Study

Salary : Rs. 40,000 per month

Qualification : Post graduation in law or any allied subjects discipline with minimum 55% marks

and NET/SLET/MPhil/PhD qualified

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Data Protection and Localization in Meghalaya : A Legal Study

Salary : Rs. 30,000 per month

Qualification : Post graduation in any social science discipline with minimum 55% marks

How to apply :

For the positions under the project ‘Socio-Economic Practices Of Millet Production And Consumption In Northeast India,’ candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents via email to rponmillet@gmail.com and cc to qmarak@gmail.com by 12 noon of 10th October 2023

For the positions under the project ‘A Sociological Study of Digitalisation on the Select Areas of North-east India,’ candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents via email to rponmillet@gmail.com and cc to qmarak@gmail.com by 12 noon of 10th October 2023

For the positions under the project ‘Data Protection and Localization in Meghalaya : A Legal Study,’ candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents via email to icssrproject1985@gmail.com by 13th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here