Applications are invited for various project based positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for post of two Junior Research Fellows (JRFs) in ICMR (01) and DHR (01) funded Research Projects purely on a temporary basis.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Understanding the specificity and dynamics of the interaction of phospho-tau and intrinsically disordered FG-nucleoporins in Alzheimer’s disease

Essential qualifications: Post Graduate degree (M.Sc./M.Tech.) in Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Life Sciences/Bioinformatics/Microbiology/Zoology or relevant subjects and Scholars selected through a process described through any of the following: a) Scholars/fellows who are selected through National Eligibility Tests- CSIR/UGC NET or GATE qualified. b) The selection process through National Level Examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and agencies such as DBT, DST, DAE, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR & ICMR, etc.

Desirable Qualification : Experience in molecular biology or computational biology

Fellowship: As per ICMR/DHR norms. Rs. 31,000/- + HRA (Only for NET/GATE/DBT/ICMR

Fellowship holders/ National Level Exams).

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Design and validation of field deployable miniaturized nano-bio-sensing system for detection of the parasitic liver fluke Fasciola gigantica.

Desirable Qualification : Experience in parasite culture & maintenance or biophysics

How to apply : Candidates should email their CV/Biodata to ttripathi@nehu.ac.in

latest by 16.08.2023 (4:00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here