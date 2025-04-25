Meghalaya Jobs National Law University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in National Law University Meghalaya in 2025.

National Law University Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Registrar in 2025. The National Law University Meghalaya (NLU Meg) stands as a premier higher education institution (HEI) with the aim of advancing legal education, research, and policy development in India. It came into being with the vision of fostering academic excellence and social responsibility. The university aims in shaping the legal minds of tomorrow through a multidisciplinary and research-intensive approach. Situated in the culturally vibrant and scenic state of Meghalaya, NLU Meg serves as a hub for students and scholars who seek to address the unique socio-legal challenges of the North-East region and beyond. The university integrates traditional knowledge systems, contemporary legal practices, and global perspectives to cultivate a holistic understanding of law and governance. NLU Meg’s state-of-the-art facilities, dedicated faculty, and innovative curriculum reflect its mission to uphold justice, equality, and the rule of law. By engaging with the intersection of law, culture, and society, the university prepares its graduates to become leaders in the legal profession and catalysts for transformative societal change.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Academic Level 14 (Rs. 1,44,200/- as per 7th CPC)

Age Limit : No lower age limit. Age not more than 60 years

Essential Candidate Profile : Legal Academic/Academic Administration; Preferably holding the position of Full Professor from an Institute of National Importance.

Experience : At least 15 years of experience in an academic Institute/University, including three years in an administrative role equivalent to Deputy Registrar/ Head of the Department / Dean or higher

Key Responsibilities :

Overseeing academic and regulatory compliance, student affairs, external stakeholder engagement, financial planning, and institutional discipline. Leadership in facilitating research funding, conducting outreach activities, and mobilising external resources. Instrumental in organising large-scale University events and strengthening institutional partnerships at national and international levels.

Selection Procedure :

Multiple stages, including scrutiny and screening by a committee. Interviews for shortlisted candidates. Final selections based on professional merit, leadership capabilities, and institutional fit.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the link https://rec.nlumeg.ac.in/

Closing Date of Application is 26 May 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here