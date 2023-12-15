Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in National Law University Meghalaya.

National Law University Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under the project entitled “Financial Empowerment in Meghalaya: AI-Powered Multilingual E-Marketplace for Tribes.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 2

Fellowship :

A fellowship amount of Rs. 42,550.00 per month (Including 15% HRA) will be provided till the project ends.

Subject to the satisfactory performance of the candidate, a fellowship as per University norms at the time of conversion may be provided for a total of five years, including the project’s duration.

Eligibility Criteria :

i) MA (Garo/ Khasi/ English) or MSc (CS/ IT/ equivalent) or MCA or MCom or MBA or BTech (CSE/ IT/ ECE/ DS/ equivalent) or MTech (CSE/ IT/ ECE/ DS/ equivalent) or equivalent or higher degrees.

ii) The candidate should be fluent in Garo, Khasi, or both, and English.

Job Roles :

i) Preparing datasets containing descriptions of artisanal products inter-translated between Garo, Khasi, and English. The JRFs need to frequent the field to meet artisans in primarily the rural areas of Meghalaya to collect information about the products and orient them for the e-marketplace on an ongoing and sustained basis.

ii) Designing, developing, monitoring, and evaluating a multilingual e-marketplace in Khasi, Garo, and English. The JRFs need to contribute to developing the front and back ends of the e-marketplace.

iii) Designing, developing, monitoring, and evaluating a secure seller verification mechanism, including identity verification processes.

iv) Designing, developing, monitoring, and evaluating user ratings and feedback, implementing improvements to the authentication system to enhance trust and authenticity in transactions.

v) Conducting outreach programs, skill development programs, and workshops for artisans on e-commerce best practices, online marketing, and effective use of the e-marketplace.

vi) Preparing the project-related documentation, reporting, and mandatory declarations, including preparing a detailed monthly and quarterly presentation on the project-related activities.

vii) Liaisoning with institutional and non-governmental bodies to achieve the project objectives.

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.nlumeg.ac.in/ by uploading the scanned copy of application form in PDF in the Google Link

Last Date for submission of Application is up to 11 PM of December 21, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here