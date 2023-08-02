Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Meghalaya State Agriculture Marketing Board (MSAMB).

Meghalaya State Agriculture Marketing Board (MSAMB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for eight vacant positions on contractual basis.

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : BTech in Food Processing / MBA / Postgraduate in Agriculture / Horticulture with minimum 5 years work experience

Name of post : Agri-Technical Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Postgraduate in Agriculture / Horticulture / Biotechnology / Microbiology with minimum 3 years work experience

Name of post : Data Manager

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Graduate or Postgraduate in Agriculture / Horticulture / Economics / Statistics or BE /BTech /MCA with minimum 2 years work experience

Name of post : Assistant Manager Marketing

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Graduate or Postgraduate in Agri-Marketing Management / MBA with minimum 2 years work experience

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Graduate or Postgraduate in Agriculture / Horticulture / Food Processing

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://mbda.gov.in/ up to 19th August 2023 ( till 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here