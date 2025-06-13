Meghalaya Jobs MPSC Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of five vacant positions or jobs under MPSC Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Employment Officer in Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training Department of Labour, Employment & Skill Development in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Employment Officer (Gazetted Group B) under Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training, Department of Labour, Employment & Skill Development

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Age limit: 21 to 32 years. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST.

Salary: Pay Level 12 of Revised Pay Structure.

Also Read : 7 beautiful dance related quotes of Sonal Mansingh

Selection Procedure :

A) Screening Test :

General English : 80 marks

General Knowledge & Current Affairs : 100 marks

Aptitude & Reasoning : 60 marks

Elementary Mathematics (Class X level) : 60 marks

B) Personal Interview : Only those candidates who are declared to have passed the Screening Test / Main Written Examination shall altogether be eligible to the Personal Interview

How to apply :

Candidates are to apply and submit their applications through Online mode only by clicking on the “Online Application” icon appearing on the MPSC website viz www.mpsc.nic.in.

The last date for submission of the application is 17:00 hrs on 12th July 2025.

Application Fee

Rs. 350/-. Half the rate for SC/ST who are permanent residents of the State of Meghalaya. Applicants belonging to Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWDs) gets exemption from payment of Application Fee subject to furnishing of the Disability Certificate to the Commission. (As per Notification No.PER (AR).150/88/Pt.1/43 dated 29th April, 2015)

Candidates who wish to apply may pay the application fees using any one of the following modes of payment only:-

e-Challan (Cash Payment) Debit cum ATM Cards/ Credit Cards/ Net Banking

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here