Haflong: Demanding a degree college in Mahur, hundreds of students on Tuesday staged a sit-in at Mahur town in Dima Hasao district.

Organised under the banner of Indigenous Students Forums (ISF), Indigenous Women Forum (IWF) and Public of Mahur, the students also sought introduction of multi-stream facility (commerce and science) at the only higher secondary school of Mahur i.e Mahur Higher Secondary school and Tribal Medical College at Lasang.

The students also submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through the district administration.

Mahur has only one higher secondary school – Mahur Higher Secondary School with 60 seats.

Every year over 300 applicants apply.

However, most of the left-out students are forced to quit because they can’t afford to study outside the town.

Most families could not send their children for further studies as they couldn’t afford rented houses outside Mahur.

Mahur consists of 80-90% BPL families who earn their bread by selling their farm produce.