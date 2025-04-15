Applications are invited for recruitment of 119 vacant positions or jobs under MPSC Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 119 vacant posts or jobs under departments of Govt. of Meghalaya in 2025.

Name of post : Inspector of Legal Metrology

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Level-12 of Revised Pay Structure

Essential Qualification :

BSc in Physics as one of the subjects

Or

B. E/B.Tech of any discipline

Must be able to speak one of the languages of the State.

Must be physically and mentally fit.

Name of post : Junior Engineer

No. of posts : 109

Pay Scale : Level-11 of Revised Pay Structure

Essential Qualification : Minimum 3(Three) years Diploma in Civil Engineering from Government recognized Institutions

Name of post : Draughtsman Grade-II / Surveyor Grade-II

No. of posts : 7

Pay Scale : Level-7 of Revised Pay Structure

Essential Qualification :

(I) Diploma holder in Civil Engineering/ Draughtsman/ Surveyor from any recognized institution.

(II) Must undergo the physical and medical test as prescribed by Appointing Authority

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Level-6 of Revised Pay Structure

Essential Qualification : H.S.S.L.C or equivalent examination from any recognized Board/University.

How to apply :

Candidates are to apply and submit their applications through online mode only by clicking on the

“Online Application” icon appearing in the MPSC website viz www.mpsc.nic.in.

Last date for online application is 17:00 hrs on 15th May, 2025.

Application Fees :

Inspector & Junior Engineer : Rs. 350/-

Draughtsman and Account Assistant : Rs. 320/-

Half the rate for SC/ST who are permanent residents of the State of Meghalaya.

For Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWDs), Application Fee is exempted

Candidates who wish to apply may pay the application fees using any one of the following modes of

payment only:-

(a) e-Challan (Cash Payment)

(b) Debit cum ATM Cards/Credit Cards/Net Banking.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here