Applications are invited for recruitment of 40 vacant administrative positions or jobs under MPSC Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 40 vacant posts or jobs on direct recruitment basis.

Name of post : Junior Grade (Finance Accounts Officers/ Treasury Officers) of Meghalaya Finance Service

No. of posts : 8

Qualification :

Graduate in Commerce, Science, or Arts from a recognized University with either Commerce or Economics or Mathematics as one of the subjects in their graduation from a recognized University.

Name of post : Industrial Promotion Officer/ Assistant Industries Officer/ Assistant Manager- CFSW/Superintendent of Industries in Commerce & Industries Department

No. of posts : 30

Qualification :

Degree Holder in any branch of Engineering except Civil Engineering from a recognized University.

Name of post : Assistant Architect, Gazetted Group A under Public Works Department (R&B), Meghalaya

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor of Architecture or its equivalent from a recognized University/Institution.

Name of post : Investigator in the Directorate of Housing

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Must pass HSSLC or equivalent with Mathematics, Statistics or Economics as one of the subjects.

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://mpsc.nic.in/ up to 17:00 hrs on 6th February 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here