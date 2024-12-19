Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounting positions or jobs in MPSC Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Account Assistant under the Directorate of Food Civil Supplies &

Consumer Affairs.

Name of post : Account Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Graduate in Commerce from a recognized Institution with Computer Knowledge in Tally Software.

Pay Scale : Level 6 of Revised Pay Structure

Age Limit : 18 yrs to 32yrs. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST.

Selection Procedure : Screening Test & Personal Interview

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://mpsc.nic.in/ up to 17:00 hrs on the 17th January, 2025

Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected.

Application Fees :

Rs. 320/-

Half the rate for SC/ST who are permanent residents of the State of Meghalaya. For Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWDs).Application Fee is exempted subject to furnishing of the Disability Certificate to the Commission. (As per Notification No.PER (AR).150/88/Pt.1/43 dated 29th April, 2015)

Candidates who wish to apply may pay the application fees using any one of the following modes of

payment only:-

(a) e-Challan (Cash Payment)

(b) Debit cum ATM Cards/Credit Cards/Net Banking.

Payment via SBI Net-banking/ATM cum Debit Cards : – For payment using State Bank of India/s Netbanking, please select e-payment and select State Bank of India in the Meghalaya ePayment Portal page.

Payment via Net Banking/ATM-cum Debit Card/Credit Cards of other Banks: – For payment using

Debit/ATM/Credits Cards or Net Banking of other banks, please select SBI e-Pay Payment Gateway and click Proceed for Payment.

E-Challan/Cash Payment at any branch of SBI : – Candidates may also opt for Cash Payment at any of the branches of SBI. For cash payment, please select Payment across Bank Counter.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here