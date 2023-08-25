Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC).

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Officer under Planning Department of the Government of Meghalaya.

Name of post : Research Officer under Planning Department of the Government of Meghalaya

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : 2nd Class Master Degree in Economics, Mathematics or Statistics from any recognized University

OR

Honours Degree in Economics, Mathematics or Statistics with 5 (five) years experience in Planning/Evaluation/Statistical Works.

Knowledge of Khasi, Jaintia or Garo language is desirable.

Age Limit : Age will be calculated with reference to 01.01.2023 and should have attained the age of 18 yrs to 32yrs. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST. No age bar in respect of regular Government employee who entered Government service within the prescribed age limit.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website mpsc.nic.in up to 17:00 hrs on 18th September,2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here