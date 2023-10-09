Meghalaya Jobs MPSC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC).

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Communication Officer and Social Science Instructor in Office of the Principal Regional Health & Family Welfare Training Centre under Directorate of Health Services (MCH&FM).

Name of post : Communication Officer in in Office of the Principal Regional Health & Family Welfare Training Centre under Directorate of Health Services (MCH&FM)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The candidate should be a Master Degree in Mass Communication and Information from any recognized Institution / University

Pay Scale : Level 15 of Revised Pay Structure

Name of post : Social Science Instructor in Office of the Principal Regional Health & Family Welfare Training Centre under Directorate of Health Services (MCH&FM)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The candidate must atleast be a 2nd class Master degree in Social Sciences, Social Work or Education with experience in teaching or social work including family planning. Persons having special training in family training is preferred

Pay Scale : Level 15 of Revised Pay Structure

Age Limit : 23 to 32 years as on 01.01.2023. Upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Meghalaya

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://mpsc.nic.in/ up to 17:00 hrs. of 27th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here