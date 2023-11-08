Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical jobs or positions in Model Career Centre Shillong Meghalaya.
Model Career Centre Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Developer / Programmer and UIUX Designer on contractual basis.
Name of posts :
- Developer / Programmer
- UIUX Designer
No. of posts : 5
Eligibility Criteria :
Developer / Programmer :
- Good with programming and logic
- C++,php, python, HTML5,css3,JavaScript etc should be 8/10
- Could learn and work on new languages with ease.
- Eli PHP Framework & Eli CSS Framework
- Minimum one year of experience in relevant field
UIUX Designer :
- HTML, CSS, Javascript, Animation And Templating
- Should know about various Design Systems
- EliCSS Framework
- Minimum one year of experience in relevant field
Salary : 10,000 to 2,50,000 INR based on the skills, experience & positions
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents at 4th floor, Employment exchange(Model Career Centre, Shillong), DECT building, groveside, Keating Road, Shillong-793001 by 15th November 2023.
The documents required to be submitted includes-
a. All academic certificates, admit cards and marksheets.(Matriculation onwards)
b. EPIC card(if available)
c. Aadhar Card(if available)
d. Birth certificate
e. 2 passport size photographs
f. Computer course/ additional training certificate(if any)
g. Photocopy of ration card’s front page (in case of BPL)
h. Caste certificate(if available)
i. Physically Handicap certificate(if applicable)
j. Under matric candidates are to mandatorily bring board/school certificate countersigned
by inspector of school.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here