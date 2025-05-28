Meghalaya Jobs Meghalayan Age Limited Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in Meghalayan Age Limited Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalayan Age Limited Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Engineer in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Engineer

Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering

Experience :Minimum two years of experience in the field of identifying of sites, designing,

planning and preparation of plan and estimates of engineering structures and related matters as per current SOR.

Job Roles :

Visit sites, prepare construction drawings and develop samples. Check site drawings to ensure accuracy and completeness. Communicate effectively with sub-contractors and suppliers to ensure work is performed to

specification. Conduct proper risk assessment to ensure minimization of risks. Monitor to ensure all work activities happen in accordance to safety procedures. Perform site activities planning to ensure adherence to project timeline. Develop and determine all standards for inspection and testing and maintain high standards of quality for all processes. Prepare reports and document project activities for management reporting. Review project blueprints to understand project requirements. Ensuring projects run smoothly and structures sees completion within budget and on time

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to O/o Meghalayan Age Limited, Shalom Building, 1st Floor, Lower Lachumiere, Shillong – 793001, Meghalaya, India “Or” “Via-email” to [email protected]

Last Date for submission of application is 12th June 2025 up to 05:00 PM

Candidates must clearly mention the name of the position being applied in the cover of envelope and in the subject line of e-mail as “Application for the position of “ __ ”

Candidate must enclose along with the Application Form, recent passport size photograph, and self-attested copies of the following documents.

Filled Application form

Updated Resume

Educational qualifications certificates

Proof of Experience or Experience Certificates

Latest salary slips or proof of salary from the current or previous organizations

Additional or technical qualifications certificates (if any)

Identity Proof(PAN Card or Aadhar Card)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here