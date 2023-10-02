Applications are invited for various administrative positions in High Court of Meghalaya.

The High Court of Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for two vacant posts of District Judges.

Name of post : District Judge

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

1. A holder of degree in Law from a recognized University

2. Practicing as an Advocate in courts of criminal and civil jurisdiction on the last date fixed for receipt of applications and must have so practiced for a period of not less than seven years

3. Knowledge of Khasi, Jaintia or Garo languages

Age Limit : 35-48 years.

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website https://meghalayahighcourt.nic.in/ up to 5 PM of 13th October 2023

Application Fees :

Rs. 1000/- for General candidates

Rs. 700/- for SC / ST candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here