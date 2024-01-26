Applications are invited for recruitment of 83 vacant positions or jobs under Meghalaya Health.

Meghalaya Medical Services Recruitment Board or Meghalaya Health is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 83 vacant positions or jobs.

Name of post : Medical & Health Officers/ Junior Specialists

No. of posts : 74

Qualification :

i) MBBS or other equivalent degree from any recognized Medical institution of India or abroad duly registered with MCI/NMC.

ii) MD, MS, DNB, DM, M.Ch. Diploma or other equivalent degrees from any recognized Medical institution of India or abroad duly registered with MCI/NMC for the following specialties:

Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist

Pediatrician

Medical Specialist

Radiologist

General Surgeon

Anesthesiologist

Ophthalmologist

ENT Specialist

Psychiatrist

Orthopaedic Surgeon

Name of post : Dental Surgeon

No. of posts : 8

Qualification : BDS or equivalent degree holder from any recognized medical institution of India or abroad duly registered with The Meghalaya State Dental Council.

Name of post : Medical Physicist cum Radiation Safety Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

M.Sc in Medical Physics or equivalent from a recognized university

OR

M.Sc in Physics from a recognized university. A postgraduate Diploma/Degree in Radiological/ Medical Physics from a recognized university.

WITH

An approval/certificate from the competent authority to function as a Radiation Safety Officer in Radiotherapy

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://meghealth.gov.in/ up to 12 AM of 16th February 2024

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 460/-

SC / ST : Rs. 230/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here