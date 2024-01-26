Applications are invited for recruitment of 83 vacant positions or jobs under Meghalaya Health.
Meghalaya Medical Services Recruitment Board or Meghalaya Health is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 83 vacant positions or jobs.
Name of post : Medical & Health Officers/ Junior Specialists
No. of posts : 74
Qualification :
i) MBBS or other equivalent degree from any recognized Medical institution of India or abroad duly registered with MCI/NMC.
ii) MD, MS, DNB, DM, M.Ch. Diploma or other equivalent degrees from any recognized Medical institution of India or abroad duly registered with MCI/NMC for the following specialties:
- Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist
- Pediatrician
- Medical Specialist
- Radiologist
- General Surgeon
- Anesthesiologist
- Ophthalmologist
- ENT Specialist
- Psychiatrist
- Orthopaedic Surgeon
Name of post : Dental Surgeon
No. of posts : 8
Qualification : BDS or equivalent degree holder from any recognized medical institution of India or abroad duly registered with The Meghalaya State Dental Council.
Name of post : Medical Physicist cum Radiation Safety Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
M.Sc in Medical Physics or equivalent from a recognized university
OR
M.Sc in Physics from a recognized university. A postgraduate Diploma/Degree in Radiological/ Medical Physics from a recognized university.
WITH
An approval/certificate from the competent authority to function as a Radiation Safety Officer in Radiotherapy
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://meghealth.gov.in/ up to 12 AM of 16th February 2024
Application Fees :
- General : Rs. 460/-
- SC / ST : Rs. 230/-
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here