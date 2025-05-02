Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in MBMA Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Green Field Associates. The MBDA (Meghalaya Basin Development Authority) was set up in April, 2012. It is headed by the Chief Secretary, Government of Meghalaya. The MBDA has identified that natural resources and also river basins provide ideal opportunities for providing multi-livelihoods to people in the rural areas. It is no secret that the poorer sections of the rural community have hardly had a stake in the village economy. They have often been left out of the loop of development and this has pushed them to the brink of impoverishment. For mere survival, they have had to exploit the environment around them to eke out a bare subsistence. They have barely been able to voice the grievances that they have to live with each day. MBDA seeks out to redress these problems and also lend a voice to those that have not been heard. Not only is the MBDA concerned with poverty alleviation but in order to achieve this it must make sure that it done without degradation to the environment. A livelihood thus comprises the capabilities, assets (including both material and social resources), and activities required for a means of living. A livelihood is sustainable when it can cope with and recover from stresses and shocks and maintain or enhance its capabilities and assets both now and in the future, while not undermining the natural resource base.

Name of post : Green Field Associate

No. of posts : 3

Qualification: Bachelor Degree/ Post Graduate in any stream. However, science stream will be preferred.

Requirement:

1. The candidate should be from the same Block/place of posting (place of residence)

2. Candidate with two wheelers will be more preferred. The candidate should possess a valid 2-wheeler driving license.

3. Should be fluent in English and also in local languages: Khasi, Garo & Pnar.

4. Requires extensive field work.

5. Should have Computer literacy with general MS package, (Word, Excel & also Power point).

6. Ability to maintain a calm and also positive attitude and to work productively with heavy workloads, competing priorities, complex problems and tight guidelines.

How to apply :

For applying the above positions; candidates has to altogether fill the ‘Application Form’ from the following link- https://forms.gle/ceLzAgYeNJbsQ8ab8

Last date for receipt of applications is 15th May 2025 (upto 05:00PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here