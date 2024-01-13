Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in MBMA Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of MIS – Senior Project Manager and MIS-Project Manager.

Name of post : MIS – Senior Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate or Post Graduate in B.Tech/ BE in Computer Science / Electronics & Communications

Engineering or IT related branches, preferably with MBA with specialization in Finance, Marketing or Operations.

Experience : Minimum of 10 years total experience with more than 03 years’ experience as IT/MIS project manager

Pay : As per market standards

Name of post : MIS – Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate or Post Graduate in B.Tech/ BE in Computer Science / Electronics & Communications

Engineering or IT related branches, preferably with MBA with specialization in Finance, Marketing or Operations.

Experience : Minimum of 05 years’ experience in IT/MIS with at least two years as project lead.

Pay : As per market standards

Name of post : Senior Data Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate or Post Graduate in Computer Science, Data Science, Economics, Statistics and other related fields.

Experience : . Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/MIS and data

Pay : As per market standards

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website http://tinyurl.com/misdatambma

Last date for receipt of applications is 27th January, 2024 (upto 05:00PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here