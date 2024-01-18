Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or jobs in MBMA Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Managers and Program Associates.

Name of post : Manager (Civil Engineer)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 39000/- per month

Qualification :

Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering offered by a University recognized by the UGC or an associate

membership/similar qualification obtained from a recognized professional institution in the field of civil engineering.

Experience:

Minimum 05 years of post-qualification experience at supervision of construction work and structural design.

Preference will be given to those having experience in the relevant field of civil works in the Rural Development sector.

Name of post : Programme Associate (Project Management)

No. of posts : 5-10

Salary : Rs. 22100/- per month

Qualification :

Graduate or Post Graduate in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Forestry or relevant field.

Experience:

Minimum 01 year of post-qualification experience in relevant field preferably in NRM projects with

business skills, management, budgeting and analysis.

Name of post : Programme Associate / Assistant Manager (Monitoring & Evaluation)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 22,100/- to Rs. 31,200/- per month

Qualification :

Graduate or Post-Graduate in statistics, demographics, public policy, development studies and

engineering. Preferably with advanced certificate in M&E & statistics.

Experience:

i) Assistant Manager: Minimum 3 years’ experience in monitoring, evaluation, and planning positions responsible for implementing M&E activities. Well versed in developing and designing monitoring & evaluation system to capture record, and interpret information to measure work

performance and progress.

ii) Programme Associate: Minimum 01 year experience in monitoring, evaluation, and planning positions responsible for implementing M&E activities

Name of post : Manager (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 39000/- per month

Qualification :

Chartered Accountant/ M-COM/ MBA (Finance & Accounting)/ B. Com with solid understanding of

financial statistics and accounting legislation and regulations.

Experience:

i) For CA/M-COM: Minimum 03 years of proven experience as finance manager or proven experience as finance manager or financial analyst in any financial sector or project in the

government sector.

ii) For MBA (Finance & Accounting)/ B. Com: Minimum 05 Years of experience in as finance manager or financial analyst in any financial sector or project in the government sector.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/XqaNqFddJzBXQVeG7

Last date for receipt of applications is 31st January 2024 (upto 05:00PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here