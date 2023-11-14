Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in MBMA Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Senior Manager (Funding) and Manager (Social Media Communications) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Senior Manager (Funding)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Bachelor’s or Master degree in Commerce, Accountancy and Financial Management, Economics, Statistics with minimum 50% marks or equivalent

Experience: Minimum 5 years of work experience at a Senior Level handling Project and Company Accounting.

Emoluments : Rs. 46,800/- per month

Name of post : Manager (Social Media Communications)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Bachelor’s or Master degree in Mass Communications & Journalism, Literature, Marketing, Design or other related fields with relevant experience. Candidates with other disciplines but with exceptional demonstrated skills may also apply.

Experience: Minimum 5 years of social media management experience particularly in rural development and marginalised indigenous communities

Emoluments : Rs. 39,000/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 45 years

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://forms.gle/6g3pehScgmpY6ACy7

Last date for submission of applications is 24th November 2023 (upto 5.00 p.m.)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here