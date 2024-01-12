Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in MBDA Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Development Manager for the State Capability Enhancement Project (SCEP). The MBDA (Meghalaya Basin Development Authority) was set up in April, 2012. It is headed by the Chief Secretary, Government of Meghalaya. The MBDA has identified that natural resources and river basins provide ideal opportunities for providing multi-livelihoods to people in the rural areas. Framework programmes are an essential element in the functioning of the MBDA. Through these frameworks, services are delivered. This not only streamlines the implementation of the different programmes that fall under the ambit of the MBDA but it also helps in identifying any gaps in the delivery of such services provided by other departments in the Government. The central framework, however, is knowledge management

Name of post : Development Manager

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications:

Bachelors or Masters (preferable) degree in relevant fields such as public administration, public health, education, development studies, economics, management and other related fields

Experience :

4+ years of relevant work experience, with a minimum of 1 year working within government or government agency, preferably in Meghalaya

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the Google Form link http://tinyurl.com/SCEPMANAGER

Last date for receipt of applications is 27th January 2024 (upto 05:00PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here