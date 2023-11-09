Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based posts or jobs in KVK Ri Bhoi Meghalaya.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra ( KVK ), Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Manager and Project Assistant for the project entitled “Implementation of Central Sector Scheme for Formation and Promotion of 10000 FPOs.”

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification: M.Sc (Agri)/ Agri-Business Management/ MBA

Desirable: Ph.D( Agriculture) with one year working experience in handling FPOs/FPC related activities.

Experiences: Working knowledge in computer programming with at least one year experience in mobilizing farmers, SHGs, Cooperatives, data collection, data entry and management, field visit, organizing awareness & training, reporting, registration & management of FPOs/FPCs, etc.

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Age : 21-45 years (Relaxation as per GOI rules)

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification: B.A/BBA

Desirable: Ph.D (Agriculture) with one year working experience in handling FPOs/FPC related activities.

Experiences: Working knowledge in computer with at least two year experience in mobilizing farmers, SHGs, Cooperatives, data collection, data entry and management, field visit, organizing awareness & training, reporting, registration & management of FPOs, etc. Knowledge of local language/dialect (Khasi/ Bhoi). Preference will be given for the candidate from Umling and

Bhoirymbong blocks, Ri Bhoi district

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Age : 21-30 years (Relaxation as per GOI rules)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th November 2023 at 11 AM in Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Ri Bhoi

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send the Brief CV in one page with qualifications and experience for the post to icarkvkribhoi@gmail.com on or before 24th November 2023 up to 5.30 pm

The candidate should bring ORIGINAL application, CV with photograph with necessary original & photocopies of certificates at the time of interview.

The application should be addressed to the Principal Scientist & Head, PI-CBBO , KVK Ri-Bhoi, ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Umroi Road, Umiam-793103, Meghalaya

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here