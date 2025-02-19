Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in KV EAC Upper Shillong Meghalaya.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) EAC Upper Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teachers and Miscellaneous Staff. Kendriya Vidyalaya Eastern Air Command came into being on 1st February 1966 under the able leadership of Shri P.C. Jain, the first principal of the Vidyalaya. Initially, the Vidyalaya operated from two separate campuses. The secondary and senior secondary sections were located in Nongthemai, while the primary section functioned at Forest Hodge near Police Bazar. The Vidyalaya was initially a civil sector institution. In 1979, it was relocated to Eastern Air Command, Upper Shillong, where two separate buildings were allocated for the primary and secondary sections. In 1994, a new building was completed, allowing both primary and secondary sections to be housed together. Facilities for games and sports are a priority at KV EAC Upper Shillong, supporting the all-round development of students. The Vidyalaya shares facilities with Eastern Air Command, offering grounds and facilities for all major sports and games.

Name of posts :

PGTs (Physics, Chemistry, Geography English, Hindi) TGTs (English,Hindi, Science, Maths, Social Science) PRT Computer Instructor Art Instructor Sports Coach Yoga Instructor Staff Nurse Counsellor Special Educator

Eligibility Criteria : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 6th March 2025. The venue is in PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, EAC Upper Shillong, Post: Nonglyer, East Khasi Hills Shillong, Meghalaya – 793009. Reporting Time: 08: 00 AM. Registration Time: 08:00 AM to 09:30 AM

How to apply :

Candidates can report with duly filled Application form along with original documents in proof of the qualification and experience, one set of self- attested Xerox copies of all certificates and one passport size photograph

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

