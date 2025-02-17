Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in KV AFS Shillong Meghalaya.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) AFS Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of PGT, TGT, PRT, Nurse, Computer Instructor, Balvatika Teacher, Special Educator, Counsellor, Sports Coach, Yoga Instructor and also Data Entry Operator purely on contractual basis for academic session 2025-26. Kendriya Vidyalaya, Laitkor Peak, Air Force Station, Shillong was established in 1985 in Defence sector. The school is located about 15 kms away from the Shillong city, the capital of Meghalaya. Vidyalaya having the strength of student’s approx 700 with 26 Teaching & Non-Teaching staff Members. It excels in all fields and fulfills all the parameters of education. Its vision is to cater to the educational needs of the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defense and Para-Military personnel by providing a common programme of education and to pursue excellence and set the pace in the field of school education. It also aims to initiate and promote experimentation and innovativeness in education in collaboration with other bodies like the Central Board of Secondary Education. KVS believes in imparting knowledge/values and nurturing the talent, enthusiasm and creativity of its students for seeking excellence through high-quality educational endeavours;

Name of posts :

PGT TGT PRT Nurse Computer Instructor Balvatika Teacher Special Educator Counsellor Sports Coach Yoga Instructor Data Entry Operator

Salary : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Qualification : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above positions on 18/02/2025 at 8:30 AM

The venue is in PM SHRI K.V. AFS Laitkor Peak, Shillong, Meghalaya

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with their CVs, original and also self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here