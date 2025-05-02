Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in JSV Innovation Meghalaya.

JSV Innovation in collaboration with NIT Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Center Manager for its Sitimon Sawian Centre.

Name of post : Center Manager

Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in any field (English, Sociology, Mass communication background preferred).

2-5 years of experience in academic administration, student engagement, or a similar role

Skills & Competencies:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills (English, Bengali & Hindi) Tech-savvy with proficiency in MS Office, CRM tools, and social media. Strong organizational and multitasking abilities. Customer service-oriented mindset with the ability to engage students effectively Problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently.

Salary range: 3 – 3.5 LPA

Key Responsibilities :

Ensure smooth execution of training programs and adherence to academic schedules. Monitor day-to-day routine activities Regularly assess infrastructure and learning resources for optimal functionality. Oversee daily operations, ensuring compliance with organizational policies and regulatory requirements. Build strong relationships with students, parents, and faculty for a supportive learning environment. Address student grievances and ensure a smooth learning experience. Coordinate with industry partners, hospital representatives, and recruiters for training and placement opportunities. Drive student enrolment through community outreach and marketing initiatives. Implement innovative strategies to enhance student engagement and retention. Leverage digital tools and social media to improve the center’s visibility and reach.

Name of post : Center Coordinator

Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in any field. Min. 2 years of experience in student engagement, or a similar role.

Salary range: 2.5 – 3 LPA

Job Roles :

Building up students database and relationship. Handle queries from students, guardians, media and others. Counsel prospective candidates at the time of admission and form distribution Manage the admission process – arrange students counseling, collecting documents, prepare lists etc. Manage day-to-day student-related issues Liaise with local hospitals and arrange for internship and possible placement Participation in student mobilization activities like visiting local Panchayat/ Municipality/ Schools/ colleges/ BDO office/ Teaching centre. Distribution of leaflet, postering, etc. at the time of admission Co-ordinating for any printing and designing work with the local vendor (if required) Liaise with visiting faculty and make arrangement for travel, attendance, honorarium Co-ordinating and follow ups related to Trade license, Telephone & Net connections and other official work related to the school infrastructure. Monitor the activity of faculty and helping her in taking the classes smoothly and effectively

Name of post : Faculty

Education & Experience:

GNM/BSc Nurse

Min. 1 year of experience for BSc Nurse and 2 years of experience for GNM Nurse.

Salary range: 3.6 – 4.2 LPA

Job Roles :

Overall responsibility of teaching and training. Ensure high quality theory and practical training. As per requirement conduct online classes. Conduct online internal assessments and regular evaluation of students. Organize workshops, seminars for the students at the centre. Engagement program and strategy for students. Identify students with learning difficulties and organize special classes.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their CV to [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here