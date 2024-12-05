Applications are invited for recruitment of various healthcare positions or jobs in IIPH Shillong Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Senior Health Economist. The Indian Institute of Public Health Shillong (IIPHS) is a northeast regional institute of public health. It was established in 2015 by the PHFI in collaboration with the Government of Meghalaya to redress the

limited institutional and systems capacity in public health in the Northeast Region of India. In August 2020, IIPHS became an autonomous institution of the IIPHS Society registered under the Meghalaya Societies Registration Act 1983. The mission of IIPHS is to advance equitable health and well-being by fostering a culture of excellence in education, research, and praxis.

Name of post : Senior Health Economist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

MD/MS/DNB or PH.D. in any of the subjects: Health Economics, Public Health, Biosciences,

Pharmacology, Biostatistics and or equivalent degree with 3-6 years experience after MD /MS/ PhD

in health economics or systematic reviews.

Desirable :

10-12 years experience in R&D and academic Institutions / scientific organizations in the relevant

subject which may include 3 years experience in a managerial position with experience in Economic

Evaluation with at least 10 Publications on Health Economics related studies

Job Roles :

Undertake evidence synthesis of different health technologies and health interventions. Collaborate with the Government and Development partners to generate evidence in the area of cost effectiveness of healthcare programs Undertake evaluation of health policies and programs from an economic perspective Explore e-learning or on-campus academic courses in the area of HTA Develop, maintain, and establish a web-based source of HTA information Mentor the team and be responsible for overall activities of the center under the guidance of the PI Prepare study designs, develop decision tree and Markov model, formulate the model in

spreadsheets, statistical analysis, write reports, and disseminate results. Liaison with government officials, healthcare professionals and community leaders Line managing of junior research staff Assist in developing project-related budgets and other related admin work Maintain log of work processes and provide quarterly reports Prepare reports, manuscripts, datasets for publication and presentations for varied audiences

including DHR and other agencies Handholding and capacity building of new regional resource centres allocated from DHR Any other tasks assigned by the supervisor and DHR

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/cpkvKA3JVyFXJEru7

Last date to apply -15th December, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here