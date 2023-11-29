Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in IIM Shillong Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Joint General Manager (Finance).

Name of post : Joint General Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level-13 with Initial Basic Pay of Rs. 1,23,100/-

Qualification :

Fellow/Associate Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India.

Experience :

Minimum 15 years of experience in Group-A post in Pay Level-11 or 10 Years in Pay Level-12 in Govt./Public Sector undertaking or equivalent in Industry having knowledge of Govt.

Financial Accounting, Taxation, Audit rules and procedures

How to apply :

Candidates who fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria may apply online through the Recruitment Portal in the Institute website www.iimshillong.ac.in

All candidates are required to print out the Online Application Form submitted in the Recruitment Portal and forward the same along with relevant Self-Attested Documents

The above Documents should reach the “Chief Administrative Officer, IIM Shillong, Umsawli, Shillong –793018, Meghalaya” in a Sealed Envelope to be Superscribed “Application for post of Joint General Manager (Finance)” on or before 10 January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here