Meghalaya Jobs IIM Shillong Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong, Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant for ICSSR-sponsored project titled “Performance Evaluation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in the North Eastern Region of India: A Study in Meghalaya.”

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 32,000/- per month

Qualification : Candidates having Ph.D./M.Phil./Post Graduate in social science discipline with minimum 55% marks

How to apply : Candidates may forward their CVs and scanned copies of all documents/testimonials to Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Ningombam, Centre Coordinator, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis, IIM Shillong and Project Director by email: apjcoordinator@iimshillong.ac.in by 5th November 2023, 5:00 pm

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here