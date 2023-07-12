Meghalaya Jobs : IIM Shillong Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong, Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Director.

Name of post : Director

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The applicant must be a distinguished academic with Ph.D. or equivalent having at least fifteen years teaching or research experience and shall have worked as a Full Professor at a reputed institution for at least seven years or shall have industry experience at a higher level for at least fifteen years.

Also Read : Chinu Kala reveals how she had built her dream life as a successful businesswoman

Age Limit : Must be below the age of 65 years as on the last date of receipt of applications

Remuneration : The Director shall be entitled to the Pay Scale in Level 17, the 7th CPC, as revised from time to time by the Government of India.

Also Read : 7 best home remedies for cough and cold for both kids and adults in monsoon season

How to apply : Candidates must send their details in the prescribed format / nomination to the Chairman, Search-Cum-Selection-Committee at SCSC@iimshillong.ac.in by 1700 Hrs (IST) on or before 04 August, 2023. The subject line should mention “Application for the Post of Director”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here