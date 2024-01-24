Meghalaya Jobs ICAR RCNEH Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in ICAR RCNEH Meghalaya in 2024.

ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region (ICAR RCNEH) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of 1 (one) Senior Research Fellow (SRF) and 1 (one) Young Professional- I (YP-I) under “Network Project on Organic Farming” (NPOF) project on purely contractual basis in 2024.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Agronomy/ Soil science

Desired Qualification :

Specialization in Agronomy/Soil science with minimum research experience of 1 years, good publication record and basic knowledge in computer, paper writing and data analysis

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month + HRA

Name of post : Young Professional –I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : B.Sc. (Agriculture)

Desired Qualification :

Having basic knowledge in field work, and computer (Microsoft word, and Excel etc.)

Emoluments : Rs. 25000/- per month

Age Limit :

Age should be between 21-40 years as on publication of advertisement, with relaxation by 5 years

for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 31.01.2024 at 10: 00 AM in the Committee Room of the Division of System Research and Engineering (DSRE), ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Umroi Road, Umiam – 793 103, Meghalaya

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here