Applications are invited for various project based positions in ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region (ICAR RCNEH) Meghalaya.

ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region (ICAR RCNEH) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the contractual post of One Young Professional-I (YP-I) under the Institute project “Evaluation of runoff and sediment yield potential of major IFS model in Meghalaya” in the Agricultural Engineering Section, Division of System Research and Engineering.

Name of post : Young Professional-I (YP-I)

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Anand Mahindra feels that the horoscope of their business is intertwined with Gandhi Jayanti

Essential Qualification : Graduation /Post-Graduation in Agricultural Engineering/ Soil and water

conservation Engineering /Hydrology/Land and Water Management Engineering

Emoluments : Rs. 25,000/- per month (fixed consolidated)

Also Read : Rahul Gandhi washes utensils at Golden Temple

Age Limit : 45 years with relaxation for SC/ST/OBC as per Govt. of India or ICAR Norms

How to apply : Candidates can send their filled-in application form by email to hoddsre@yahoo.com by 10th October 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here