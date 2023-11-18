Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in ICAR RCNEH Meghalaya.

ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region (ICAR RCNEH) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Young Professional-II in the project entitled “Network Project on Animal Genetic Resources.” ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, a premier research institute under the Natural Resource Management division of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, has been promoting and conducting research, extension and human resource development activities in agriculture and allied sectors for hilly and mountain ecosystem of North Eastern Hill Region.

Name of post : Young Professional-II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : B.V.Sc & A.H. or M.Sc in Zoology

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month fixed

Age Limit : Between 21 to 45 years with relaxation as per government rules.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their application in the enclosed proforma along with scanned copy of the original documents to this email address livestockicarumiam@gmail.com on or before 29th November 2023.

After screening the applications, the eligible candidate will be informed for interview by email. The original documents of the candidates will be verified at the later stage.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





