Meghalaya Jobs Don Bosco College Tura Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Don Bosco College, Tura, Meghalaya.
Don Bosco College, Tura, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.
Name of post : Assistant Professor
No. of posts : 5
Subject wise vacancies :
- Mathematics (Applied) : 1
- Botany : 2
- Geography (Day Shift) : 1
- Economics (Morning Shift) : 1
Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC norms
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to the Principal, Don Bosco College, Tura, Meghalaya-794002 by 20th October 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here