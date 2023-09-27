Applications are invited for various technical positions in Directorate of Urban Affairs, Govt. of Meghalaya.

The Directorate of Urban Affairs, Govt. of Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Waste Water Expert on a yearly contractual basis under the Project Management Unit, Swachh Bharat Mission (U) 2.0, Meghalaya.

Name of post : Waste Water Expert

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Qualification : B.E. /B. Tech. degree in Civil or Environmental Expert Engineering preferably with 3 years experience in the relevant field.

How to apply : Candidates are required to submit their relevant documents, certificates, ST /SC certificate and mark sheets along with an application in Standard Form with full bio-data and passport sized photograph addressed to “The Director, Urban Affairs, Meghalaya, Shillong”.

The applications must reach the Office of the Project Management Unit, Swachh Bharat Mission (U) 2.0, Meghalaya at Urban Affairs Complex, Dhankheti, Shillong.

Last date for submission or receipt of applications is up to 13.00 hours on 19th October, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here