Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based jobs or positions in CPGS, Umiam, Meghalaya.

College of Post Graduate Studies (CPGS), Umiam, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the jobs or positions of Senior Research Fellow in ICAR-NIAP and CAU, Imphal Collaborative Network Project entitled “Production systems, agribusiness and institutions Component-2: inclusive agricultural development (Hill and agriculture) under the Sub-theme of Competitiveness and Sustainability of Organic Agriculture in NE India”

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- + HRA per month

Qualification :

Essential: Master degree in Agricultural Economics. Ready to travel

Desirable:

1. Knowledge of Statistical analysis (STATA, SAS and SPSS etc) of Socio-economic data

2. Knowledge of Econometrics

3. Experience in collecting, compiling and analysis of primary data and writing of reports.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11/12/2023 at 10:30 am in College of Post-Graduate Studies (Central Agricultural University, Imphal,) Umiam— 793103, Meghalaya

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with a copy of detailed CV, photograph, covering letter clearly mentioning the post applied for and original documents for verification

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here