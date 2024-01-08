Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Army Public School Shillong Meghalaya.

Army Public School Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Primary Teachers (PRT).

Name of post : PGT (English)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification:

(a) Two years Integrated Post Graduate MA/M.Sc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in English with at least 50% aggregate marks.

OR

Post Graduation in English with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three year integrated B.Ed/M.Ed

OR

Master Degree in English from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

(b) B.Ed (Mandatory)

(c) Knowledge of Computer Application.

Name of post : PGT (Psychology)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification:

(a) Two years Integrated Post Graduate MA/M.Sc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in Psychology with at least 50% aggregate marks.

OR

Post Graduation in Psychology with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three year integrated B.Ed/M.Ed

OR

Master Degree in Psychology from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

(b) B.Ed (Mandatory)

(c) Knowledge of Computer Application.

Name of post : TGT (Hindi)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification:

(a) Four years Integrated Degree Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

OR

Post Graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three year integrated B.Ed/ M.Ed

OR

Bachelor Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in Hindi as a subject in all three years of Graduation.

(b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from recognized university.

(c) Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE/ State Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

(d) Knowledge of Computer Application

Also Read : Bharatpur : The historic place from where Ram Mandir’s pink sandstone was sourced

Name of post : PRT

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification:

(a) Bachelor Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks.

(b) B.El.Ed / 02 yrs D.El.Ed (Mandatory).

(c) Pass in CTET/TET.

(d) Knowledge of Computer Application.

Salary:

PGT – Rs. 44750/- approx pm

TGT – Rs, 44100/- approx pm

PRT – Rs. 42840/- approx pm.

Age Criteria:

(a) Fresh Candidate (No Experience): Below 40 yrs.

(b)Experienced Candidate: Below 57 yrs (Minimum 5 years experience in the appropriate category in the last 10 years)

Also Read : Delicious spicy teas that aids good digestion

How to apply :

Candidates can submit the duly filled in prescribed application form (which can be collected from the school office / downloaded from the school website https://apsshillong.in/) along with the attested copies of testimonials and a DD of Rs 100 in favour of APS Shillong.

The applications must reach the Army Public School Shillong, HQ 101 Area, Labasee line, PO -Umlyngka, Shillong, Meghalaya – 793005 latest by 15 January 2024.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here