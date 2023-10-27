Meghalaya Jobs APS Happy Valley Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Army Public School (APS), Happy Valley, Meghalaya.

Army Public School (APS), Happy Valley, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Primary Teachers (PRT) and Computer Lab

Assistant.

Name of post : TGT- Maths, Sanskrit

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate (With the subject in which the employment is sought), B.Ed and equivalent with 50% marks in each. In case the candidate has not got 50% marks in graduation but has obtained 50% or more in Post Graduation in the subject, the candidature will be valid. Preference will be given to CTET/TET qualified candidates with 60% Marks and candidates qualifying the Online Screening Exam (OST) conducted by AWES.

Name of post : PET

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree with Physical Education as an elective subject with 50% marks OR Bachelor’s Degree with Physical Education as an elective subject with 45% marks and participation in National or State or Inter University competition in sports and games or athletics recognized by

Association of Indian University or Indian Olympics Associations OR Bachelor’s Degree with Physical Education as an elective subject with 45% marks and having participated in National or State or Inter University competition in games or athletics. Preference will be given to candidates

qualifying the Online Screening Exam (OST) conducted by AWES.

Name of post : Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Lib Science or graduate with diploma in Library Science from a recognized institute and computer literate with minimum 3 years experience

Name of post : Special Educator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate with B.Ed (Special Education) or B.Ed General with one year Diploma in Special Education

Name of post : PRT- Art & Craft

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Higher Secondary/ Intermediate/ Senior Secondary Examination with minimum 04 years full time diploma in painting/fine-arts from a recognized institute. OR Graduate with Drawing and Painting/Art/Fine Art with minimum two years full time diploma from a recognized institute. OR MA in drawing and Painting/Fine Art from a recognized University

Name of post : Computer Lab Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum 10 +2 with Diploma in Computer Science (Three year / Any Equivalent) and knowledge of Hardware, Peripheral and Networking

How to apply : Candidates are to send the Application Form (Hard Copy) along with Bio Data/ Resume photocopies of all relevant certificates/testimonials, CSB Score Card(if available) and one copy of recent passport size photograph and accompanied also with a DD for Rs 100/- drawn in favour of Army Public School Happy Valley payable at Shillong.

The applications must reach the Office of Army Public School, Happy Valley, 58 GTC, Shillong – 793007 by 6th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here