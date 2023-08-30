Applications are invited for over 100 vacant positions in North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in various departments across its campuses in Shillong and Tura.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 123

Department wise vacancies :

Tourism & Hotel Management : 2

Journalism & Mass Communication : 3

Commerce : 3

Library & Information Science : 2

Agri-Business Management and Food Technology : 3

Economics : 1

Education : 8

Adult and Continuing Education : 2

Geography : 4

Environmental Studies : 1

Geology : 4

Anthropology : 2

Forestry : 6

Horticulture : 4

Khasi : 2

English : 8

Hindi : 3

Linguistics : 3

Garo : 3

Botany : 5

Zoology : 3

Biotechnology and Bioinformatics : 2

Mathematics : 1

Physics : 2

Statistics : 2

Law : 4

Political Science : 4

History & Archaeology : 3

Social Work : 4

Cultural & Creative Studies : 4

Sociology : 3

Biomedical Engineering : 3

Energy Engineering : 4

Architecture : 6

Information Technology : 3

Nanotechnology : 1

Basic Sciences and Social Sciences : 2

Electronics and Communication Engineering : 1

Computer Applications : 2

Qualification : As per UGC and AICTE norms

Selection Procedure : The remuneration will be at the rate of Rs.1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- per month (conditions apply).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website recruitment.nehu.ac.in up to 4th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here